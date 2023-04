The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission has granted sports betting licences to nine companies as it looks to expand the industry.

The Caribbean island and US territory regulated sports betting in July 2019 and two casinos, Casino del Mar and Casino Metro, opened retail sportsbooks last year under temporary licences.

The Commission has now granted regular licences to the casinos’ owners Condado and CHPR Hospitality, with the remaining licenses issued to service providers that serve the operators.

This includes [...]