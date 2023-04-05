Play’n GO secures licence approval in Spain

Online casino games provider Play’n GO is expanding its regulated market presence in Europe after securing licence approval in Spain.

The new Spanish licence follows the supplier’s recent approval in Sweden, while Play’n GO was also granted a licence in Connecticut in February, its fourth US market approval.

“We want to help our customers grow their businesses by retaining and engaging their players with exceptional content,” said Play’n GO head of sales and account management Magnus Thalin. “Unlocking Play’n GO content in Spain will be the silver bullet for operators to help them do just that, and we’re excited about the future for our customers in Spain.

“With new game releases every week, we look forward to working closely with our customers in Spain to provide the best, and safest casino gaming experience for all players in the region.

Play’n GO is set to release more than 50 slot titles in 2023, and is currently active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions worldwide.