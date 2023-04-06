BeyondPlay enters UK market with latest licence approval

iGaming platform provider BeyondPlay has been granted a B2B supplier licence by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The Remote Casino Host and Gambling Software License allows BeyondPlay to provide its multiplayer products to licensed operators in the Great Britain, adding to its existing licence in Malta and pending applications in Canada, Sweden and the United States.

“This stamp of approval marks a momentous occasion, as BeyondPlay will introduce new and thrilling gaming experiences, offering unparalleled entertainment value and community play for real-money gaming operators in Great Britain,” said BeyondPlay founder and CEO Karolina Pelc. “Our Multiplayer product boasts an array of features that exceed standard responsible gaming requirements. These features include low-stake and community-pooled betting, spectator mode and time-outs, which ensure that players can enjoy the product in a secure and enjoyable environment.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Harris Hagan and our investors for their advice, cooperation and support throughout what has been a detailed and thorough qualification process, especially given the evolving nature of the product and investment structure of the business."

BeyondPlay’s operator partners include Casumo, ComeOn Group, LeoVegas and Soft2Bet, with roll-outs scheduled during the course of this year.

In February, LeoVegas divested its 25 per cent shareholding in BeyondPlay to a group of strategic investors, including Bettor Capital, following its acquisition by MGM Resorts International.