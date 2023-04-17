This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Octoplay secures licence approval in Sweden

17th April 2023 12:16 pm GMT
Evolution

Online casino games developer Octoplay is set to launch its games in Sweden under a new licence from gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

The supplier licence allows Octoplay to provide its proprietary remote game server and titles to Swedish casino operators and adds to the company’s licences and approvals in Malta, Romania and the United Kingdom.

"We are working towards having a licence in every regulated market on the planet, Sweden was a natural early choice and has been a key target since the company was founded,” said Ralitsa Georgieva, director of business development at Octoplay. “We are proud to have secured the necessary approvals to supply our slots to Swedish casinos and to offer players there the excitement of our games for the first time.”

Octoplay’s initial release titles include Pearly Shores, Heavy Anchor, and Hot Harvest.

