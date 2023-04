The Virginia Lottery Board has approved Caesars' application for a licence to be the third casino operator in the state.

Caesars Virginia plans to open a casino resort in Danville, a city on Virginia’s southern state line with North Carolina.

Caesars Virginia will join the two existing casinos of Hard Rock Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Hard Rock Bristol received its licence approval in April 2022 and opened a temporary facility in July 2022. Rivers Casino Portsmouth [...]