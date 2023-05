Brazil will regulate sports betting under a Provisional Measure introduced Thursday by the ministries of planning, management, health, tourism and sport.

The Provisional Measure will establish a secretariat within the ministry of finance that will be responsible for evaluating and authorising sports betting operators in Brazil and regulating the market to ensure effective tax collection.

The government has not disclosed the accreditation fees payable by operators but has set a tax rate at 16 per cent of [...]