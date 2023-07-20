LeoVegas approved to launch in the Netherlands

MGM Resorts' LeoVegas subsidiary is preparing to enter the Netherlands after securing licence approval from the national gambling regulator.

Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has awarded a five-year licence to LeoVegas Group’s 21 Heads Up Limited, allowing the company to offer online casino games, live casino and sports betting to players in the Netherlands.

Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas Group, said: “We are thrilled to look to the future and fully focus on resuming our Dutch journey: the Netherlands has great potential and we look forward to it becoming an important market in our global growth journey.”

The company expects to launch in the Netherlands before the end of this year, having withdrawn from the market in late 2021 following re-regulation.