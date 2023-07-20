This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

LeoVegas approved to launch in the Netherlands

20th July 2023 8:16 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

MGM Resorts' LeoVegas subsidiary is preparing to enter the Netherlands after securing licence approval from the national gambling regulator.

Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has awarded a five-year licence to LeoVegas Group’s 21 Heads Up Limited, allowing the company to offer online casino games, live casino and sports betting to players in the Netherlands.

Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas Group, said: “We are thrilled to look to the future and fully focus on resuming our Dutch journey: the Netherlands has great potential and we look forward to it becoming an important market in our global growth journey.”

The company expects to launch in the Netherlands before the end of this year, having withdrawn from the market in late 2021 following re-regulation.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Kansspelautoriteit LeoVegas Licensing Live Casino MGM Resorts Netherlands Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

LeoVegas signs shirt sponsorship deal with Blackpool FC

Finland to switch to competitive iGaming licensing system in 2026

Kambi extends LeoVegas sportsbook deal

LeoVegas secures B2B licenses in Sweden

LeoVegas first quarter revenue declines 4%

LeoVegas brings expekt brand back to Denmark

Strong first quarter for MGM Resorts as revenue hits $3.9bn

LeoVegas agrees acquisition of games developer Push Gaming

AGCO issues fines totalling $70,000 to three iGaming operators

BeyondPlay enters UK market with latest licence approval

LeoVegas slips to Q4 net loss as revenue nears €100m mark

LeoVegas agrees new global partnership with Inter Milan

LeoVegas signs up for live casino games from OnAir Entertainment

LeoVegas Q3 revenue falls 1% despite Nordic gains

Las Vegas boosts MGM Resorts as Q3 revenue tops $3.4bn

Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Greentube
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok