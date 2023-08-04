Hacksaw Gaming secures West Virginia iGaming supplier licence

Malta-headquartered online casino games provider Hacksaw Gaming has obtained a full supplier license to distribute its content in West Virginia.

The approval from the West Virginia Lottery enables to the supplier to roll out its games to licensed operators in the state, including titles such as Wanted Dead or a Wild, Gladiator Legends and Hand of Anubis.

“Entering the US, a nation with a rich gaming heritage, represents a huge milestone in our relatively short lifespan, building on the good work we have made across Europe and Canada over the previous months,” said Hacksaw Gaming CEO Marcus Cordes. “It’s a reflection of the team’s ambition and hard work that we’re finally approved to deliver our award-winning content to players in the states, and we’re in no doubt they will love what we have to offer.

“Our games borrow from a mix of themes and concepts while incorporating a range of mechanics and features designed to please casino fans of all types. Moreover, the West Virginia market has enjoyed tremendous growth since moving to regulate iGaming activity and we’re overjoyed to bring our games to the state’s players, kicking off an exciting new chapter.

“Owing to West Virginia’s favorable gaming climate and robust legislation, Hacksaw Gaming is perfectly positioned for continued growth on the international stage. We’ll be aiming to expand our US presence across additional states by teaming up with a number of tier-one operators in the coming months,” he added.

Hacksaw Gaming’s content was first launched in West Virginia through a provisional agreement with Light & Wonder.