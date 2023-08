South Africa’s National Lotteries Commission is opening a Request for Proposals (RFP) for prospective applicants for the Fourth National Lottery and National Sports Pools Licence.

Prospective applicants will be required to send two representatives to attend a two-day briefing with the board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) on 30 and 31 August 2023.

The RFP and related documents will then be available from the NLC from 31 August for a fee of ZAR55000 (approx. €2600).

The previous [...]