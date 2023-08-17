This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

1X2 Network set for US debut after Michigan licence approval

17th August 2023 9:34 am GMT
Casino games developer 1X2 Network is set to launch its content in the United States for the first time after securing a full supplier’s licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

1X2 Network’s entry into the Great Lakes State represents a key milestone in the supplier's expansion into the US, having been granted approval in the Canadian province of Ontario last year.

The approval will see games from 1X2 Network’s in-house game studios Iron Dog Studio, Prospect Gaming and AD LUNAM made available to players in Michigan, including titles such as 1 Million Megaways BC, 1 Million Fortunes Megaways, and Iron Dog Studio’s Strike Series of Hold and Win titles.

Players in Michigan will also soon be able to enjoy AD LUNAM’s debut title, Maverick, one of the supplier’s first forays into crash and multiplier gaming.

“We’re immensely proud to bring out content to the USA, and Michigan represents one of the first states to fully appreciate the powerful opportunities for regulated iGaming,” said 1X2 Network CEO Kevin Reid. “We share Michigan’s belief in the sector's future being in regulation, and we welcome the challenge to strengthen our position in the U.S.A amongst such exciting competition.”

