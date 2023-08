The Kentucky Horse racing Commission voted Tuesday to approve 20 temporary sports betting licenses.

A temporary license allows the holder to operate in Kentucky for up to one year while under review, with the state launching its regulated retail sports betting market on September 7 and online betting on September 28.

Pre-registration for online betting begins on August 28.

“The countdown continues as we move closer to sports wagering with retail locations opening in just 16 days,” said [...]