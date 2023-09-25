This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Condor Gaming expands footprint with Irish licence approval

25th September 2023 10:44 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Malta-based iGaming operator Condor Gaming has been granted approval to launch its online sportsbook services in Ireland.

The Remote Bookmakers License from the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) enables Condor to expand its offering into Ireland for the first time.

“We are proud of this accomplishment and excited about the opportunities it opens up for us in the Irish market,” said Condor Gaming chief marketing officer Prash Patel. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to growth whilst delivering the highest standards of gaming entertainment and ensuring the safety and well-being of our players.”

The Ireland approval adds to Condor’s existing Malta and UK licenses.

Condor Gaming Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland iGaming Ireland
