Betano launches in Colombia

Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand has entered Columbia’s regulated online betting and gaming market.

The launch of Betano in Colombia follows licence approval from national gambling regulator Coljuegos and expands the regulated market to 16 operators.

“We continue to strengthen the industry of online games. We hope that, with the entry of this new operator, we can continue to increase transfers for the health of Colombians,” said Marco Emilio Hincapié, president of Coljuegos.

“We are seeing that online betting is a sector of the economy that has boosted the growth of the country's Gross Domestic Product. Therefore, we are working to make the market even more attractive and to provide more options to bettors.”

Betano is expected to contribute $21.51 billion (approx. €4.51 million) to the state in licence fees and taxes over the next five years.

In 2024, the market’s licensed online operators are expected to generate $419.53 billion (approx. €89.84 million) for the benefit of Colombia’s health system, which would be an increase of 31 per cent year-on-year.

The market is set to expand to 17 operators in the coming weeks as Bingo Casino completes the licence approval process.

Columbia licenced online operators are: Wplay, Betsson, Codere, Luckia, BetPlay, Rushbet, YaJuego, Wonderbet, bwin, Betano, Rivalo, MegApuesta, Sportium, FullReto, Zamba, and Stake.