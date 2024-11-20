GLI achieves third testing accreditation in Brazil

Testing and certification service provider Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has received accreditation in the Brazilian state of Maranhão.

The accreditation allows GLI to test and certify equipment, programs, instruments and devices that comprise betting systems, live game studios, and online games for use by licensed operators under the national regulatory regime of Brazil.

“We are grateful to the Lottery of the State of Maranhão for granting GLI the laboratory accreditation, becoming the first to be authorised in Maranhão,” said Karen Sierra-Hughes, GLI's president for Latin America, Caribbean and Spain.

“It is extremely gratifying to see how Lotema empower themselves by trusting the technical compliance process to provide transparency, integrity, and accountability to all the industry stakeholders through the certification process.

“The laboratory accreditation is the first step for a successful implementation of the certification based on jurisdictional standards, and the reason why we at GLI take this step very seriously and with great priority every time a new jurisdiction opens.”

Cassiano Pereira Junior, president of Maranhão Parcerias, added: “Every day, we strive to make Lotema even better, providing greater security for its users.

“The partnership with GLI is a concrete way of achieving this goal, as its certification laboratories play an important role for the gaming and lottery industry, guaranteeing the conformity, security, and integrity of the products and systems used by Lotema.”