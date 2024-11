Denmark’s new land-based bingo regulations come into effect today, opening the market to commercial operators for the first time.

The new regulations were notified to the European Commission in July and come into force today (21 November), opening the Danish land-based bingo market and simplifying rules for charitable lotteries.

Under the previous regulations, land-based bingo could only be operated by non-profit organisations.

Prospective land-based bingo operators can submit licence applications to Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden from today, with [...]