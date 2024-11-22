This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

eCOGRA extends US and LatAm reach

22nd November 2024 8:44 am GMT

Independent testing laboratory eCOGRA has furthered its reach in the United States and Latin America with regulatory approval in three new jurisdictions.

The certification specialist has received approval to provide its services in the US states of Arizona and Indiana, and Panama, bringing its total number of market approvals to 45 global jurisdictions.

The approval in Arizona allows eCOGRA to audit event wagering licensees in line with the state’s expanding regulatory landscape.

In Indiana, eCOGRA will complete independent regulatory compliance audits, allowing licensed operators to meet state regulatory standards.

In Panama, the Board of Gaming Control has recognised eCOGRA as an authorised entity for compliance certification, specifically for slot machines and gaming software.

“Our recent approvals in Indiana, Arizona, and Panama underline our dedication to continually expand our offering, to support our growing portfolio of clients with their global growth plans,” said eCOGRA group CEO Will Shuckburgh.

“We are committed to ensuring that we bring the same quality, speed and service that marks us out to both our clients and regulators in these dynamic markets.”

Bradley Khoury, chief technology officer at eCOGRA, commented: “Securing licensure as an event wagering ancillary supplier in Arizona and an authorised entity in Panama underscores our dedication to supporting responsible and sustainable iGaming operations.

“We are committed to driving trust and accountability within the industry by providing compliance solutions that uphold the highest standards.”

