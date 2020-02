Online betting and gaming operator Betway has become the latest to be granted licence approval to launch in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market.

The operator has been approved for two new licenses, which will allow for the launch of sports betting and online casino games in the country via Betway.pt.

Betway becomes the thirteenth operator to be licensed by Portuguese gambling regulator Serviços de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos (SRIJ), alongside the likes of Betclic, 888, Luckia, Estoril Sol, PokerStars and Nossa [...]