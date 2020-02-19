Gambling Commission suspends Matchbook UK licence

The UK Gambling Commission has temporarily suspended Matchbook’s operating licence in the United Kingdom with immediate effect.

The regulator has undertaken a licence review into Triplebet Limited, owner of exchange betting operator Matchbook, under s116 of the UK’s Gambling Act 2005.

The suspension relates to the operator’s ability to offer remote facilities for pool betting, betting intermediary and to operate a remote casino. No reason has been given for the temporary suspension at this time.

“We have instructed the operator that it may continue to settle any open positions on bets which have been placed prior to the suspension coming into force and facilitate customers’ accessing their accounts to withdraw funds,” said the commission in a statement.