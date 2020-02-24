This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Innovation Group approved for affiliate launch in Pennsylvania

24th February 2020 10:34 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has been granted an affiliate license to enter Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

Continuing its recent US expansion, Pennsylvania becomes the fourth state in which GiG’s Media division is active through its World Sports Network (WSN.com) and CasinoTopOnline.com brands.

“The Pennsylvania authorisation comes at an opportune moment for us as our flagship website, WSN.com, continues to climb in Google rankings in the US,” said GiG chief executive Richard Brown. “This will provide us with more opportunities to convert visitors into players and we’re fully prepared to enter more states as they allow legal operators to start accepting customers.”

GiG currently holds affiliate licences in New Jersey and Indiana, with WSN.com also operational in West Virginia where there are currently no licensing requirements for sports betting affiliates.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading down 6.23 per cent at NOK5.42 per share in Oslo earlier Monday.

