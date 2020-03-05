Sportradar initiates legal action against Betgenius and Football DataCo

Sports data provider Sportradar has confirmed that it has initiated legal proceedings against Betgenius and the Football DataCo (FDC), claiming that the current arrangements for UK football betting data rights are in breach of UK and EU Competition Law.

The legal action has been made in relation to the current structure in the UK for the licensing and distribution of live data from FDC football leagues for betting purposes.

Football DataCo is the official data rights holder for all professional football leagues in England and Scotland, and last year signed an agreement giving Betgenius the exclusive right to collect, license and distribute live data from the Premier League, the EFL and Scottish Professional Football League.

“This legal action is embarked upon with reluctance and Sportradar has not taken the decision lightly,” said Sportradar in a statement. “Sportradar had hoped to find a fair solution that enables it to build its own database and to compete effectively in the market, but that has not proved possible.

“Sportradar remains open to the possibility of finding a resolution. However, ultimately, Sportradar supports a competitive marketplace in which there is genuine choice between suppliers. This competition is vital for innovation, genuine product choice and fair pricing and we believe these elements are worth protecting. The step Sportradar has taken is focused on that outcome.”

Sportsradar said that the company has always been willing to pay for access and to be part of an “integrated, accredited and fair system” of collection and distribution which enables competition.

The supplier believes however that the system put in place by Betgenius and FDC does not allow for this outcome, and that the current arrangements are in breach of UK and EU Competition Law.

“This status is not only harmful to data supply companies like Sportradar, but also to the downstream market (bookmakers and their customers) where product choice is being restricted or removed in favour of an information monopoly,” continued Sportradar. “This is why Sportradar has now sought adjudication by an independent specialist tribunal in the hope that matters can be resolved fairly and equitably.”