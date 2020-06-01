Playtech set for New Jersey launch with bet365 and Hard Rock

London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech has secured approval to enter the regulated New Jersey iGaming market.

The transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement will allow Playtech to supply its online casino to bet365 and Hard Rock Atlantic City, with additional New Jersey clients to be announced in the near future.

Playetch first announced plans to apply for a New Jersey license in August 2018, and is now in the process of submitting further license applications in other US jurisdictions.

“This is a major milestone for Playtech,” said chief executive Mor Weizer. “We are delighted to have met the stringent regulatory requirements of the DGE and to be launching in New Jersey with our long-standing strategic partner bet365.

“The US is a highly strategic market for Playtech and we see significant demand for the full breadth of our product offering. We are initially launching our online casino product in New Jersey and over time will increase our products on offer to include Sports, platform, and Live Casino and we will continue to expand into further states as they regulate. This is the first step for Playtech in the US and we are very excited about the long-term opportunity.”

