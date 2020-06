Maryland’s Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has agreed an intergovernmental deal with its counterpart in Virginia to support the state’s sports betting licensing process.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) has developed a proprietary e-licensing system to allow casinos to submit applications for sports betting licenses, which also enables agency staff to review the applications using a built-in process flow.

With the Virginia Lottery mandated to begin its sports betting licensing process by September 15, [...]