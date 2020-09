The Spanish government has outlined plans to better protect problem gamblers by unifying the country’s numerous state self-exclusion registers and the national online self-exclusion register.

The current system sees each autonomous community operate its own self-exclusion register, which prohibits excluded persons from gambling at a land-based venue within that province, but not in another province or online.

Meanwhile, the national self-exclusion register operates across the country but only regulates access to online gaming and not land-based venues, [...]