Microgaming unveils German online casino solution

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming is launching a new solution this week for operators targeting Germany’s soon to be regulated iGaming market.

The new solution conforms to the German Transitional Regime and allows operators to be technically ready to go live in the German market at the flick of a switch.

This will see more than 150 games made available to Microgaming’s customers in the market, including Triple Edge Studios’ Book of Oz, Gameburger Studios’ 9 Masks of Fire and Big Time Gaming’s Bonanza.

“As a socially responsible business, Microgaming broadly supports the regulatory changes in Germany, where we will be providing our customers with a solution that includes some of our most popular and successful titles - long before the new gambling laws coming into force next year,” said Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas.

Germany’s proposed online gaming regulations will introduce a raft of new measures designed to promote social responsibility and minimise gambling-related harm, with new directives including a five-second interval between reel spins, monthly deposit caps, and a maximum stake limit.

The new rules will officially come into effect in July 2021. In the meantime, the transitional regime allows licensed iGaming operators to serve the market in the period up to the implementation of the new German State Treaty on Gambling.