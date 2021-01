Google will soon allow real-money gambling apps into its Google Play app store in an additional 15 countries.

Google’s policies currently allow online gambling apps in just four countries, Brazil, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

This will change on March 1, when real-money gambling apps, fantasy sports apps, and ads related to real-money gambling will be allowed in the following:

Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, [...]