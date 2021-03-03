John Whittingdale MP assumes responsibility for gambling

DCMS minister John Whittingdale has assumed responsibility for gambling and will now lead the UK Government’s gambling review launched last December, taking over from Nigel Huddleston MP.

Whittingdale has previously served as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, as well as Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of Britain’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), welcomed the addition to the minister’s portfolio.

“I’d like to welcome John Whittingdale to his expanded role and enhanced responsibilities at DCMS. I know John well from my time in Parliament and in the music industry. John commands huge respect and he is a formidable politician who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge,” he said.

“This is an uncertain time for many of the more than 100,000 people who work in the industry as we navigate the sector safely out of the covid restrictions. Our industry wants to play a full part in helping kickstart the economy, supporting jobs and growth, and contributing to the exchequer.”

“The BGC has warmly welcomed the Government’s Gambling Review, which is a golden opportunity to build on the work we have already done on raising standards, promoting safer gambling and driving big changes across the industry. We know how important that work is to the DCMS,” Dugher added.

He also paid tribute to Nigel Huddleston for doing “a superb job in challenging circumstances”.

“He always understood the importance of the industry to the economy and to millions of people to regularly and safely enjoy a flutter. And he was always willing to engage with us, in particular in championing continued progress on safer gambling,” Dugher said. “Given the important contribution the betting industry makes to sport and the ongoing challenges facing sport’s finances, we look forward to continuing to work with him and we wish him all the very best.”