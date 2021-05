Greece’s gambling regulator has released details of the self-assessment tools that online gambling operators must provide to their customers.

Licensed operators will be required to promote responsible gambling through a dedicated page on their websites, highlighting the harmful effects of excessive gambling and providing a free self-assessment tool to all site visitors.

Self-assessment must be available in both Greek and English using the Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI) and should allow players to conduct the process anonymously, [...]