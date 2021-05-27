This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Nevada Gaming Control Board lifts casino occupancy limits

27th May 2021 10:46 am GMT
Nevada casinos will be allowed to resume normal operations from June 1 with the lifting of Covid-19 mitigation protocols.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) said Wednesday that gaming licensees will no longer be required to maintain occupancy limits or social distancing and mask rules as of midnight on June 1, unless directed to do so under the local plan of the county where the licensee is located.

“As of June 1, 2021, none of Nevada’s counties will retain social distancing or occupancy limitations that would apply to a gaming licensee,” said NGCB chair J. Brin Gibson.

Nevada casinos have been operating under occupancy limits and other restrictions since reopening in June 2020 following their temporary closure in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

