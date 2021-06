The Washington State Gambling Commission has approved sports betting compact amendments with 15 federally recognized Tribes, as well as licensing fees and draft rules to govern the activity.

The draft rules establish three classes of sports wagering vendor licenses – major, mid-level and ancillary - with major licenses required for vendors that manage a tribes sports betting operations, a tribe’s primary consultants, manufacturers and distributors of sports betting systems, and bookmaking and risk management service providers. [...]