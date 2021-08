Ireland’s leading bookmakers have committed to a new Safer Gambling Code which will ban the use of credit cards and reduce the volume of gambling advertising seen on television.

The new code has been introduced by the Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) and adopted by member organisations including Boyle Sports, Flutter Entertainment and Entain, as well non-members such as bet365, Betway and Kindred Group.

The ban on the use of credit cards for gambling will apply both online [...]