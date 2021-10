Sports betting and iGaming operators FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive will soft-launch their new online offerings in Connecticut Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) authorised the soft launch Friday, allowing the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe to begin online wagering operations with their respective partners.

The Connecticut Lottery has been authorised to begin online sports wagering within the state in partnership with Rush Street Interactive, with the soft launch [...]