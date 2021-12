Frankfurt-listed betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com has approved a restructuring of its Austrian subsidiary, which will see 65 employees laid off.

The operator said that the move is intended to adjust the group's cost structure to the lower revenue generated by the subsidiary, following the withdrawal of the operator’s Austrian-facing online casino in October.

The restructuring plan provides for measures consisting of an efficiency enhancement and cost reduction program, and includes a one-time reduction of 65 employees.

“With [...]