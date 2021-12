The Netherlands House of Representatives adopted a number of motions Thursday aimed at curbing gambling advertising and increasing consumer protections.

Lawmakers considered 10 gambling-related motions, seven of which were ultimately adopted.

The House rejected a motion to allow lotteries to use a different safer gambling message than other gambling operators to reflect the lower risk of lottery products, although it did adopt a motion calling on the government to make a distinction between high-risk and low-risk games [...]