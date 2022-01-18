This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Swedish Bingo Association issued warning for breaching regulations

18th January 2022 7:09 am GMT
Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued a warning to the Swedish Bingo Association for infringing the country’s gambling regulations on its Idrottensbingo.se site.

The regulator said that the Swedish Bingo Association had violated its regulations and general guidelines on gambling responsibility, with the Idrottensbingo.se site missing logos for self-testing, bet limits and login times in the logged-out mode on the site where it offer games.

The operator has also violated regulations and general advice on state lotteries and lotteries for public benefit purposes, with certain contact information missing from the site's home page.

Spelinspektionen noted that the Swedish Bingo Association had made the necessary corrections during the investigation, and considered that the violations were not to be regarded as “serious,” but neither were they “minor nor excusable.”

Against this background, the regulator said that a warning was sufficient intervention for the two infringements in the case.

