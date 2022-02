The size of the gambling black market in the UK has more than doubled in just two years, from 220,000 users of unlicensed sites to 460,000, according to new research from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the Betting & Gaming Council (BGC).

The PwC report compares the size of the UK’s black market to other jurisdictions with restrictive regulatory regimes in Europe such as Norway, where black market revenues have more than tripled since 2010, and France, where [...]