Belgium confirms weekly iGaming deposit limit of €200

Belgium’s new deposit limit for online gambling will come into force in October.

The €200 weekly deposit limit was one of a number of recommendations submitted to the Minister of Justice in June to strengthen online gambling regulations in the country.

The rolling 7-day deposit limit will apply to all online gaming accounts in Belgium, including those that have previously set a higher deposit limit, and comes into force on October 20, three months after its publication in the official gazette.

Players who want to remove the deposit limit will have to specifically request this from their operator, who would then be required to submit the request to the Belgian gambling regulator.

If the player is not found to be in default on the central credit register of the national bank, the deposit limit will be removed after three days. The central credit register will also have to be checked on a monthly basis to ensure that players still qualify for the higher deposit limit.

All increased and decreased deposit limits will have to be notified to the regulator, along with details of players who close their accounts completely.