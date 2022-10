The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is marking the six-month anniversary of Ontario’s regulated iGaming market with the introduction of new regulations.

The new regulations aim to combat unlicensed online gambling in the province and ensure the integrity of live dealer casino games.

Ontario’s regulated iGaming market launched on April 4, allowing previously unlicensed operators to serve the market under the supervision of AGCO without disrupting their service to consumers.

This transition period for unlicensed gambling [...]