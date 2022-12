The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) is challenging the legality and constitutionality of Ontario’s newly regulated iGaming market, claiming that it is “significantly” damaging Kahnawà:ke’s economy.

The Council is to file a Notice of Application with the Ontario Superior Court against iGaming Ontario and the Attorney General of Ontario, challenging the legality and constitutionality of Ontario’s unilateral re-interpretation of the “conduct and manage” provisions of the Criminal Code on which Ontario has based its iGaming scheme.

The [...]