Licenced online gambling operators in the Netherlands are expected to generate gross gaming revenue of approximately €1.0bn this year following the reregulation of the market in October 2021.

The full year gross gaming revenue projection was presented to parliament this week by Netherlands minister for legal protection Franc Weerwind as he updated lawmakers on the first year of the regulated market.

Players in the Netherlands had created 1.3 million online gaming accounts by July of this year, [...]