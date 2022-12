Northern Ireland’s All Party Group on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling has launched a call for evidence to help shape future policy.

Stakeholders are invited to submit written evidence by the deadline of 3 February, 2023, after which the APG will hold a series of oral evidence sessions with a variety of people, including health professionals, advocacy group representatives, academics, departmental officials and those with personal experience.

The inquiry will examine public health approaches to gambling-related harm, [...]