Gaming Intelligence
Benin aims to better regulate gambling market

17th March 2023 10:29 am GMT

The Government of Benin has announced plans to re-regulate betting and gaming. 

Benin’s council of ministers approved the plan on Wednesday (March 15), citing the need to provide better protection to gamblers and combat tax evasion in the African nation.

The council said that regulating the gambling market will also guarantee fairer treatment for gaming operators and stimulate competition and value creation.

To this end, a specialised law firm and an experienced gaming operator have been selected to [...]

Africa Benin Casino iGaming Sports Betting Tax
