Benin aims to better regulate gambling market

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
WhatsApp
The Government of Benin has announced plans to re-regulate betting and gaming.
Benin’s council of ministers approved the plan on Wednesday (March 15), citing the need to provide better protection to gamblers and combat tax evasion in the African nation.
The council said that regulating the gambling market will also guarantee fairer treatment for gaming operators and stimulate competition and value creation.
To this end, a specialised law firm and an experienced gaming operator have been selected to [...]
Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.
Subscribe
Already a subscriber or registered user? Login
Income Access relaunches affiliate programme for Surebet247’s African expansion