This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution

AGCO proposes ban on celebrities in gambling advertising

14th April 2023 11:07 am GMT
playtech

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced plans to ban the use of athletes and celebrities in online gambling advertising campaigns.

The proposed changes to the internet gambling Advertising Standards aim to minimise the potential harm that advertising campaigns featuring celebrities and athletes can have on youth and children.

“The AGCO has identified advertising and marketing approaches that strongly appeal to persons who are under the legal gaming age through the use of celebrities and/or athletes,” the AGCO said in a statement.

The proposed ban also prohibits the use of cartoon figures, symbols, role models, social media influencers, celebrities or entertainers that may appeal to minors. 

 The AGCO added: “Concern regarding the potential harmful impact on the most vulnerable population, underage persons, remains high.”

The new instructions will take effect three months following the publication of the final standard on the AGCO website. In the meantime, the regulator is seeking feedback on the plan before May 8 via its engagement portal.

Related Tags
Advertising Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Canada iGaming Ontario Responsible Gambling Sports Betting
Related Articles

Woodbine Entertainment begins search for new CEO

Ontario generates CAD$1.4bn in iGaming revenue in first year

Pariplay expands Ainsworth content partnership to Canada

Gaming Realms profits as revenue grows 27% in 2022

GAN initiates strategic review as net loss soars in 2022

Entain’s Unikrn agrees global eSports deal with Blast

High 5 Games and DraftKings expand partnership to Ontario

Peter & Sons expands management team

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

Gaming Innovation Group secures Maryland and Pennsylvania approvals

EveryMatrix approved to enter fourth US state

Pariplay expands in Ontario through Caesars launch

Casumo names Francesco Postiglione as new CEO

GAN pulls the plug on Coolbet in Ontario

Woodbine predicts bumper horse racing season and increased wagering

Betsoft
digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution