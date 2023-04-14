AGCO proposes ban on celebrities in gambling advertising

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced plans to ban the use of athletes and celebrities in online gambling advertising campaigns.

The proposed changes to the internet gambling Advertising Standards aim to minimise the potential harm that advertising campaigns featuring celebrities and athletes can have on youth and children.

“The AGCO has identified advertising and marketing approaches that strongly appeal to persons who are under the legal gaming age through the use of celebrities and/or athletes,” the AGCO said in a statement.

The proposed ban also prohibits the use of cartoon figures, symbols, role models, social media influencers, celebrities or entertainers that may appeal to minors.

The AGCO added: “Concern regarding the potential harmful impact on the most vulnerable population, underage persons, remains high.”

The new instructions will take effect three months following the publication of the final standard on the AGCO website. In the meantime, the regulator is seeking feedback on the plan before May 8 via its engagement portal.