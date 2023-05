Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has been ordered to re-examine the way it imposes penalty fees to operators after a ruling by Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court.

In its judgment on a case involving operator Genesis Global and Spelinspektionen concerning warnings and penalties issued under the country’s Gambling Act, the Court noted that the regulator could take a number of different measures against license holders who do not comply with regulations.

Under current regulations, if it is a serious [...]