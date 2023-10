Australia’s financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC is implementing new anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) rules to strengthen customer identification procedures for online gambling service providers.

Under the National Consumer Protection Framework for Online Wagering, Australian state governments agreed to implement customer pre-verification for online gambling accounts.

To implement this measure, the AML/CTF Rules have been amended to strengthen the applicable customer identification procedures (ACIP) that apply to online gambling service providers.

AUSTRAC said that this will help ensure [...]