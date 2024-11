Brazil’s National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) has published an order banning the promotion of free bets and other inducements to gamble.

Senacon, which sits within the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, published the order in the Official Gazette of the Union on Tuesday.

The Order aims to prevent indebtedness and protect children and young adults from being exposed to advertising for online gambling.

The three-point order requires operators to suspend all advertising related to advance payments, bonuses or [...]