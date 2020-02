Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs has unveiled plans for a central register that will allow gamblers to restrict their access to credit.

The EFICAZ system is expected to be operational in the coming months and has been billed as a means of strengthening protections for problem gamblers.

The system does not exclude people from gambling but allows gamblers who are concerned about their level of spending to register with the system. This will then prevent them from securing short-term loans and credit [...]