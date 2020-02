Authorities in Illinois have charged 10 people with conspiring to conduct an illegal multi-million dollar sports betting business in the Chicago area.

Among those named in the nine-count indictment returned by the US District Court in Chicago was Vincent Delgiudice, also known as ‘Uncle Mick’, who is alleged to have directed an operation that accepted wagers from around 1,000 gamblers on professional and amateur sporting events.

The indictment alleges that Delgiudice paid $10,000 a month to a sportsbook based [...]