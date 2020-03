Greek lottery and gaming operator OPAP has suspended the operation of all points of sales and gaming halls in Greece for two weeks as the country looks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures come after the Greek government imposed a temporary ban on the operation of a wide range of retail stores, indoor venues and other locations on Friday.

OPAP’s retail stores and PLAY gaming halls will remain closed until Friday 27 March, with its horse racing facility at Markopoulo Park also [...]