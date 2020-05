Stats Perform has said the data supply industry should be regulated by an independent body, with Genius Sports Group and Sportradar generally supportive of attempts to increase standards.

The issue has risen to a head during the COVID-19 lockdown period, as data suppliers looked to fill empty sportsbooks with a range of fixtures from more obscure football leagues such as the Tajikistan Youth League, Turkmenistan Yokary Liga, the Belarus Reserves League, Nicaragua league and Faroe Islands [...]