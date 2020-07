Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has expressed his deep disappointment after a US District Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s former tribal gaming compacts remain in force.

Governor Stitt agreed four new tribal gaming compacts this year after concluding that the state’s former compacts expired on January 1, 2020, despite opposition from tribal leaders, who argued that the compacts automatically renewed for a further 15 years on that date.

The US District Court for the Western District of [...]